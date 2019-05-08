Toddle Time at Alta Library

Toddlers enjoyed listening to the story Easter Mice. The toddlers had fun doing a couple of activities that were related to the story. They threw Styrofoam eggs into an Easter basket, and then found eggs hidden around the library. The next Toddle Time was held on April 19. The toddlers listened to the story, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late.” Following the story they sang and played musical instruments to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and other fun activities related to the story.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.