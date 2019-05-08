SL girls show progress in setback to Unity Christian

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Unity Christian scored two quick goals to break a scoreless tie midway through the second half and the Knights went on to defeat Storm Lake 4-0 in a Lakes Conference girls soccer game last Friday at Tornado Stadium.
Storm Lake totaled 12 shots on goals, including six by Cynthia Rodriguez and five by Wendy Leiva. Goalkeeper Adriana Cisneros recorded 16 saves in the net.
