Romaine Kischer
Romaine Kischer, 96, of Albert City died May 4, 2019 at Pleasant View Home.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
