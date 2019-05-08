Ridge View national archery qualifiers

The Ridge View archery team will be traveling to Louisville, Ken., May 8-10 for the national archery tournament. The Raptor archers qualified in both 3D and Bullseye after their performance at the state tournament in March. The archers will shoot in four tournaments while in Kentucky — two Bullseye and two 3D. Students pictured from left to right are, front row: Taylor Hamrick, Cassie Allen and Hannah Yockey.

