Quad County partners with Ridge View FFA

Quad County Corn Processors biorefinery in Galva donated $250 to Ridge View FFA. Quad County Corn Processors’ employees Emily Sauter, far left, and Adam Todd, second from the left, give the donation to members of the Ridge View FFA at Quad County’s administrative office in Galva. FFA members, from left: President Katlyn Wiese and secretary Russell Brummer. For more information, contact Quad County Corn Processors at 712-282-4628 or visit their website at www.Quad-County.com.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.