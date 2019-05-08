May Water Billing

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Please watch for your May water bill, which will arrive sometime this week. This month’s billing includes a sheet of information created solely by local high school students just for you.
On this sheet, you will find helpful tips and suggestions on how to improve our city’s storm drains, specifically the water that travels through them and into the lake.
