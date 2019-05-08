LuVerne Vonnahme
LuVerne F. Vonnahme, 91, of Remsen, and formerly of Storm Lake, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.
Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, May 10, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7:15 p.m. followed by a vigil service all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
