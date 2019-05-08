Leokham Thabansouk, 41, of Storm Lake died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn.

Traditional Buddhist Rites were held Saturday, May 4, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery.

Leokham (Maloutaphong) Thabansouk, the daughter of Yong and Kham Maloutaphong, was born on March 4, 1978 in Laos.

Leokham moved to the United States in 1988 and to Storm Lake in 1991. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1999.

On Sept. 2, 2000, Leokham was united in marriage Vilaivanh Thabansouk in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Scarlett Nana Thabansouk.

In her free time, Leokham enjoyed one of her favorite hobbies, shopping. She also loved cooking and hosting family gatherings.

Family was always first to Leokham, she was caring and loved having her family near her. One of her favorite memories was travelling with her parents and husband to Laos.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Vilaivanh; daughter Scarlett; siblings: Phoukhong (Chanboth) Maloutaphong; Bounsong (Nang) Maloutaphong; Ki (Lanoy) Maloutaphong; Khamphaeng (Kham) Maloutaphong; and Noy (Vilayvone) Nera; nieces and nephews: Ount, Nap, Janny, Allan, Joy, Tip, Dennis, Aaron, Grace and Hong; great-nieces and nephews: August, Doughlas, Bic, Bee and Elliot; and extended friends and family.

Leokham was preceded in death by her parents, Yong and Kham.