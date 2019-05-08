Ku scores career-high three goals in SL win over UC

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Bway Ku scored a career-high three goals to help lead Storm Lake to a 6-1 win over Unity Christian in a Lakes Conference boys soccer game last Thursday at Orange City.
Jose Martinez, Jonathan Matute and Andy Rodriguez each added a goal for the Tornadoes, who are now 11-1. Martinez also assisted two goals.
