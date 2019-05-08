John Massop
John A. Massop, 88, of Storm Lake died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Memorial Mass will take place Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Sunday, May 26, from 2-5 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- U.S. to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports: Federal Register
- White House asserts executive privilege to block full Russia report release
- Exclusive: China backtracked on almost all aspects of U.S. trade deal - sources
- White House says China has indicated it wants to make trade deal
- 'It's magic': Prince Harry and Meghan show baby son to the world