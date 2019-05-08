John Massop

John A. Massop, 88, of Storm Lake died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Memorial Mass will take place Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Sunday, May 26, from 2-5 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.