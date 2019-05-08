Fern Combes, 96, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to UnityPoint Hospice: 112 W. 5th St. Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Fern Theresa Bumann, daughter of Richard and Bertha (Weber) Bumann, was born Feb. 10, 1923 on a farm near Holstein. Fern was baptized at Cushing Lutheran Church on Nov. 25, 1923 and was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein on Palm Sunday, 1937. Fern attended a country school and graduated from Holstein Public School in 1940. She went to National Business Training School in Sioux City. Fern worked at Wincharger during World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter;” then worked for the Sioux City School Lunch Program for 32 years.

On June 26, 1943, Fern was united in marriage to Lloyd Combes at the Baptist parsonage in Storm Lake. They made their home in Sioux City, for 62 years. They moved to Storm Lake in 2006 and joined St. Mark Lutheran Church. Lloyd passed away Dec. 29, 2009. They were married for 66 years.

Fern enjoyed baking, sewing and caring for her family. After she and her husband retired, she enjoyed traveling on bus trips with community friends and saw much of America on the bus trips.

Those left to cherish her memory include: Michael (Hillarie) Combes of Oceanside, Calif.; Craig (Nance) Combes of Surprise, Ariz.; and brother Marvin and wife, Laura; Robert; Lloyd; Wendell and wife, Marcella; extended family and friends.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; two sisters: Lois Kass and Gladys Johnson; brothers Richard and Luverne Bumann; sisters-in-law: Margaret Bumann, DeEthel Bumann, Beverly Bumann and Annetta Bumann; brothers-in-law: Ernie Meins, John Kass and Dennis Johnson.