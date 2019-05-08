Erihna Peter, 55, of Alta died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 4, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of arrangements.

Erihna Peter, the daughter of Ernest and Aspel (Jim) Peter, was born on Sept. 6, 1963 in Micronesia.

Erihna grew up in Micronesia and attended a local school called the Danpei Sokehs Powe. She moved to the United States in 1996. She lived in Reno, Nev. and then moved to Alta in 2009 to be closer to her family.

Erihna was blessed with one daughter, Nikita.

In her free time, she liked spending time with her sisters and grandchildren. She enjoyed going fishing and shopping. When she was at home, Erihna liked calling her sisters, nieces and nephews on social media; but mostly she liked watching movies and playing games on her phone.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Nikita Peter (Joshua Meninzor); sisters: Erlihna of Alta; Nancy of Micronesia; Luhpy of Micronesia; Lara of Texas; Becky of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Joshten, Joshleen and Nikkeia Meninzor.

Erihna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Aspel Peter; brothers, Paul Peter and Roby Peter; and sister Ihna.