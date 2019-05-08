Dale D. Barr, 92, of Storm Lake died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 7, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. A memorial fund has been established.

Dale Dean Franklin Barr was born Jan. 9, 1927 in Alta, the son of Leonard and Kirsten (Henricksen) Barr.

Growing up, he attended school through tenth grade.

In 1945, Dale enlisted in the United States Army Airforce where he served his country during World War II. He was later honorably discharged.

On July 2, 1949, Dale was united in marriage to Jacqueline B. Boyd at the courthouse in Luverne, Minn. Together, they were blessed with four children: Gayle, Kim, Nancy and Kirsten.

Dale was a member of the VFW and AMVETS.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dale loved being outside and traveling to the casino. Family was very important to Dale and he treasured spending time with his children and grandchildren. Dale will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Gayle (Terry) Hermann of Slater; Kim (Mike) Kiesey of Burnside; Nancy Barr of Storm Lake; Kirsten Jones of Estherville; grandchildren: Trent Hermann; Amy Freeman (Troy Madsen); Ryan Hermann; Jodi (Joe) Steffes; Tommy (Alexis) Jones; Cody Jones; great-grandchildren: Chantalle (Jason) Noelck; Caden Hermann; Chance Steffes; Kennedy Steffes; Rylee Steffes; Gillian Hermann; Hunter Hermann; Libby Hermann; Parker Hermann; Maddison Freeman; Savanna Freeman; Jordan Slotten; Maryssa Check; Marcus Check; Jameson Jones; great- great-grandchildren: Alexa Slotten and Carter Noelck; extended family and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jackie Barr; grandson Aaron Check; brother Roger Barr; sisters: Dorothy (Glen) Yunge; Bonnie (Noel) Walsh; Marge (Orris) Brickson; Doris (Russell) Nelson; and Barbara (Gary) Nelson.

