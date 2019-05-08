Anderson one of 100 Great Iowa Nurses

In honor of national Nurses Week, the 100 Great Iowa Nurse Organization held its award ceremony in Des Moines on May 5. Julie Anderson, director of same day surgery/endo at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, was honored as a 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2019. Each year the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients and co-workers to nominate a nurse that goes above and beyond in their profession. After a review process, 100 nurses are honored. Julie has been employed at BVRMC since 1987.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.