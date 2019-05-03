Swalwell brings presidential campaign here Saturday

Published Friday, May 3, 2019
Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is touring Western Iowa this weekend, including a stop in Storm Lake.
Swalwell told The Storm Lake Times he plans to visit Councilman Jose Ibarra’s residence at 707 Bradford St. at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in advance of Canelo Alvarez’s second bout of 10 fights. He’ll be around for two hours.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.