Storm Lake Middle School Honor Choir

Published Friday, May 3, 2019
The Northwest Iowa Choral Directors Association welcomed 23 Storm Lake Middle School students to the fifth through seventh grade Honor Choir hosted by MOC-Floyd Valley High School on April 23.
These Storm Lake students rehearsed choral music with other middle school singers from Northwest Iowa schools and performed in an evening concert.
