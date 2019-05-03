St. Mary’s School achieves rare perfect score on Iowa Assessment exams

Published Friday, May 3, 2019

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School is happy to report that the school has achieved a perfect score on the Iowa Assessment standardized exams – a rare feat for a school of any size. St. Mary’s High School freshmen students achieved 100% proficiency level in reading where the state average is 83%. The St. Mary’s eighth grade students achieved 94% proficiency in reading where the state average is 75% proficiency

