Quad County partners with local 4-H to build vibrant communities

Quad County Corn Processors in Galva donated $250 to the Buena Vista County 4-H Youth Council. The donation will help defray the annual participation cost of each individual 4-H member in Buena Vista County. Quad County Corn Processors’ employee Emily Sauter (far left) is pictured here with members of the Buena Vista 4-H Youth Council at their April 13 meeting. Front row, L-R: Riley Miller, Tristin Briggs, Lucy Gunkelman, Lily Reeves and Lelan Bolte.

