On April 27, 2019 a son, brother, husband, father, warrior and one of America’s finest, was lost to us after 44 prolific years. Phay Lovan of Storm Lake died tragically after experiencing cardiac arrest in San Jose, Calif.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Dalila (Lizy); four-year-old daughter Mia; two-year-old son Matthew; and one-year-old daughter Marianna; his father Cheua; brothers: Manh, Choung and Khai; and sisters: La and Chan.

While Phay is no longer physically in our presence, his legacy will live on through his family and real-life story. He and his family symbolize one of the finest representations of the American Dream — they define America.

His parents laid the bedrock. In the late 70s numerous Southeast Asians withstood the weighty yolk of Communism, and few who have experienced it, care to speak of it. The Lovans never spoke directly of what they experienced — never ones to even suggest complaining or a “woe is me” mindset. South Vietnam had fallen to the Communist north. Pol Pot had massacred approximately 25% of the Cambodians. Hundreds of thousands of Laotian, Vietnamese, Cambodian and other ethnicities fled the region by foot with small children on their backs. Some escaped death, while many others did not. After fleeing Laos, and having spent significant time in Thailand refugee camps, the Lovan family overcame the tyranny and a long journey armed with relentless hope to survive, and ultimately thrive. In 1980, Phay’s father and mother, Cheua and Ouy with their seven small children and a blinded grandmother eventually made their way to the United States of America. Hope led the Lovans to America, and its unlimited opportunities.

After their long journey, Cheau and Ouy Lovan surpassed the goal of mere survival by thriving, and did so with the utmost class and honor. Perhaps most importantly, they endeavored to instill unwavering values and virtue into their seven children: extreme humility; intense commitment; establishing and achieving high goals; respect for people, education and the unique American opportunity; a selfless path, and the values society holds in the highest regard. These virtues continue to be felt the moment you walk into any Lovan household — it is guaranteed, and has never changed. Clearly Cheua and Ouy Lovan gained significant wisdom throughout the uncertain path that led them from Laos to Storm Lake.

Phay Lovan completely embodied the person his parents raised him to be, and America expected him to be. And he did so for as long as we all remember. He attended “The Old” South School and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1995. His emotional maturity and physical abilities often times made him a man among boys as a Tornado wrestler and football player. Phay was two years senior to his classmates and the only one that could drive in the eighth grade. He would graciously haul 14-year-olds around, “cruising the loop” until the wee hours of the morning — always ensuring his friends steered clear of trouble. In 1994, Phay enlisted in the Iowa National Guard as an Artilleryman, and later attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, yet always felt the need to give more. In 1997, then Army Specialist Lovan enlisted in the full-time Army.

Phay Lovan loved serving his country — America. As a full-time Army Soldier, he earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. Throughout his career, he was assigned to 2nd Infantry Division in both South Korea and Fort Lewis, Wash.; 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan.; and 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y. He deployed to combat four different times, including twice to Afghanistan, totaling 21 months and twice to Iraq, totaling 18 months; once to a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo for six months; and Korea for seven months. SFC Lovan retired in 2018 after 23 years of military service. His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medals (three awards), Army Commendation Medal (five awards), Army Achievement Medal (five awards), Army Good Conduct Medals (seven awards), National Defense Service Medal (two awards), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal (two awards), Afghanistan Campaign Medals (two campaigns), Iraq Campaign Medals (two campaigns), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (three awards), Army Service Ribbon, Oversees Ribbon (five years), NATO Kosovo Medal (two awards), Combat Action Badge, and was an expert marksman.

Above all the military heroics and accolades, Phay found absolute joy in his wife and three children. An original stoic, during earlier days he could rarely be found smiling or laughing. However now, in the era of social media, pictures of Phay illustrate a man who was contented and blissful in the life he had created with his wife and children. Only a man who was once considered a lifelong stoic, later becoming so openly happy, could have realized the life his parents and country expected him to achieve was accomplished. God blessed Phay Lovan.

His example will live in our hearts forever. We owe it to him to do as good he did.