Mueller report

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It wasn’t for the lack of zeal, effort, time nor money. The Mueller investigators, composed of 13 Democrats — a number of them significant party donors, three with no party affiliation, and no Republicans; gave it their best shot of finding Trump guilty of Russian collusion. They also expanded their search into obstruction of justice, but didn’t find much evidence to move that forward. Much of the report appears to be lengthy deference to the FBI and their methodology.

Now Attorney General William Barr appears to be interested in examining the circumstances and evidence leading to the investigation. Certainly a grand jury would be helpful in that determination of whether the FBI and Justice Department abused their power. Increasingly it appears that the high ranking officials at FBI headquarters launched a counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump campaign based upon unverified opposition research from a known Trump hater commissioned by the Clinton campaign, according to a Wall Street Journal columnist.

A number of Department of Justice and FBI officials have been fired, demoted or reassigned during the Mueller investigation. A grand jury would determine whether those high ranking agents had an anti Trump agenda and acted accordingly.

Several years ago, during the Obama administration, a number of high ranking IRS officials illegally targeted conservative organizations as to their 501 (c) status. The IRS admitted that it did so and though few people were fired, which was unfortunate, but a number of them eventually lost their jobs.

Another interesting aspect is the treatment Hillary Clinton received from FBI Director James Comey granting her immunity agreements, and the decision not to search the DNC server during the infamous 30,000 email deletions on a private server.

All this may be totally legitimate, but it would not be the first time that high ranking officials have abused their vast powers for political ends. That is a serious threat to democracy.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.