MidAmerican sets new record for wind power generation

Published Friday, May 3, 2019
MidAmerican Energy Company set a one-day wind generation record in Iowa for generating electricity that supplied its entire retail customers’ electric usage with renewable energy.
On April 10, company-owned and contracted wind farms generated 111,500 megawatt-hours of energy across the state. MidAmerican Energy’s previous one-day wind generation record, set in January, was 106,000 MWh.
