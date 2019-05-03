Marjorie Roberts
Marjorie Roberts, 88, of Sioux Rapids died May 2, 2019 at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place Friday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids.
