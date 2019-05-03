Gymnasts qualify for regionals A handful of GK Storm gymnasts qualified to compete at the 2019 Xcel regional meet in Minneapolis last weekend. They worked hard all season to attain specific all-around scores, compete skills in their level, and receive a qualifying score at the state meet. They competed against gymnasts from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Aubrie Davis, Avery Westphal and Ryleigh Heinsohn.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.