Fern Combes, 96, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.