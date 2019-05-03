Erihna Peter, 55, of Alta died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of arrangements.