Diesel – a dog with a real job

Many readers know Shane Stanley, below, the UPS man. He’s a favorite of Peach the News Hound and before that Mabel the News Hound. He appears to understand dogs and their unending need for treats. He and his wife Janet have a Great Dane named Diesel, one of several therapy dogs in the Spencer schools. He shared this picture, right, of a classroom at Lincoln Elementary where Diesel is part of the scene. Note the nontraditional seating. The Stanleys live in Everly.

