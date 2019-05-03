Dale Barr
Dale D. Barr, 92, of Storm Lake died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will take place Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Monday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
