Buena Vista infielder Bryce Rheault has been named the American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the Week for his strong play on the field this past week, which helped the Beavers go 4-1 overall. He was also the league’s baseball position player of the week.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.