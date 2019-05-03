Book Babies at SL Library

Published Friday, May 3, 2019
Book Babies will be held at the Storm Lake Library on Saturday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m.
This is a special story time for little ones under three. The program begins with a puppet theater greeting, then progresses to story board rhymes, songs and finger-plays. The toddler craft will be a play dough figure.
