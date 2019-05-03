Audit released for AC-T School District

Cornwell, Frideres, Maher & Associates, P.L.C., CPA’S on April 10 released an audit report on Albert City-Truesdale Community School District in Albert City.

The district’s revenues totaled $3,198,574 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a 3.6% increase from the prior year. Revenues included $1,829,259 in local tax, charges for service of $160,118, operating and capital grants, contributions and restricted interest of $501,095, unrestricted interest of $15,673 and other general revenues of $692,429.

Expenses for district operations for the year ended June 30, 2018 totaled $3,026,978, a 4.7% increase from the prior year. Expenses included $1,876,684 for instruction, $810,451 for support services, $257,576 for other expenditures, and $82,267 for non-instructional programs.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the district secretary’s office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports