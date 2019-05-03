45th anniversary

Fred and Kathy Grienke, formerly of Alta, celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 4. They were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee and reside in Lark Park. They have two children, three grandchildren and four granddogs. Cards can be sent to them at 905 Clayton St., Lake Park, IA 51347.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.