100 Men Who Care help St. Mary’s hoop fund

The Storm Lake 100+ Men Who Care got together Wednesday night at Lake Avenue Lounge and by the end of the meeting, wrote a $3,200 check to the St. Mary’s Booster Kyle Drey Hoop Fund. The organization, started last year by Dan Bacon gets local men together who agree to pay $100. They propose causes, then vote on one to support. The Kyle Drey Hoop Fund was promoted by attorney and Panther booster president John Murray. Before St.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.