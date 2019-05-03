 St. Mary’s helps feed the hungry of Honduras

Published Friday, May 3, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s School spent the day packing 83,160 meals for the hungry of Honduras, working with the Then Feed Just One organization.
Students, faculty, administration, clergy and members of the community all worked assembly lines to package dried nutritious meals for the less fortunate. Each meal feeds six people and costs less than one dollar.
