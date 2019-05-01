Volunteer’s Luncheon

Rob Colerick, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center CEO, welcomed past and present BVRMC Volunteer’s at their annual luncheon held on April 16. Rob thanked them for their personal connection with patient experience by our greeting them at the door, walking them to their destinations and answering questions to help people better understand what BVRMC is about. Mary Drey, volunteer services coordinator reported 90 active volunteers gave over 5,500 hours of their time towards BVRMC in 2018.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.