Storm Lake boys get familiar with course it will see in sectionals

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tyler Dvergsten fired a 39 to capture runner-up medalist honors, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake placed third in a boys triangular golf meet last Thursday in Orange City.
Harris-Lake Park was first with a 167 team score. Storm Lake and Unity Christian each carded a 171, but Unity won the tiebreaker (fifth score).
