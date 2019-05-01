SL girls capture second place, N-F sixth, SM seventh   

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Skylar Cole and Emma Kenkel each won an individual event, and one relay team was victorious as Storm Lake captured a runner-up finish in the Storm Lake Invitational last Thursday at Dean Nicholson Track.
Humboldt won the meet with 176 points. Storm Lake scored 108 points. Newell-Fonda was sixth with 54 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s seventh with 12 points.
