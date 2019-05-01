SL boys serve up win, girls come up short

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Storm Lake won four of the six matches in singles play as the Tornadoes went on to defeat Estherville Lincoln Central 6-3 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis meet last Thursday in Storm Lake.

Phuong Hoang won his No. 1 singles match 7-6, 6-0. Jaylen Saengchanpheng was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2. Kevin Lopez prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at  No. 3, while Wency Navarro won 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 at No. 4.

