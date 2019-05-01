SL boys serve up win, girls come up short

Storm Lake won four of the six matches in singles play as the Tornadoes went on to defeat Estherville Lincoln Central 6-3 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis meet last Thursday in Storm Lake.

Phuong Hoang won his No. 1 singles match 7-6, 6-0. Jaylen Saengchanpheng was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2. Kevin Lopez prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, while Wency Navarro won 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 at No. 4.