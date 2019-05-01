Question mark-themed exhibit at BVU explained Saturday

Four Buena Vista University senior art art will present their projects at BVU Art Gallery in an exhibit entitled ‘?’ Saturday, May 4. The four seniors, Austin Dean, Travis Heth, Sarah Mueller and Kayla Sweet, will speak about their process and the overall concept of their work at an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided and all are welcome to attend.

