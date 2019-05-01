Newell-Fonda wins quadrangular

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Hogan Henrich fired a 40 to capture runner-up medalist honors and help Newell-Fonda win a Twin Lakes Conference boys golf quadrangular last Thursday at Newell.
The Mustangs carded a 168. South Central Calhoun was second with a 193, followed by Sioux Central with a 197 and Southeast Valley with a 207.
