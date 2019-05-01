More than a meeting?

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Our gratitude to Debi Durham, who sits at the governor’s right hand as head of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and, now, the Iowa Finance Authority, for holding a roundtable discussion about housing in Storm Lake on Friday. We had complained awhile back that Storm Lake couldn’t get anything done with the finance authority, as it was rocked by scandal and incompetence before Durham took the reins. She called to let us know that there was a new sheriff in town, and that she was on her way.

She showed up to impress locals with a commitment to be the contact for the community. Durham wants to put a new face on state government, to her credit, and declares that she will get things done for The City Beautiful. We must get something done for workforce housing — Tyson says it cannot continue to grow employment by 150 jobs a year here if we cannot find a place for people to live. It is not just a function of wage. Senior managers are forced to live more than 30 miles away because they simply can’t find a house nearby.

Iowans love to have meetings. Storm Lake demonstrated to Durham that we are beyond the talking stage. Bankers, major employers and government officials turned out to explain our problems in detail, and Durhma understood. She hears it in every rural community, and says that Storm Lake is better prepared than most (which we find stunning, considering that so little development has occurred here). She hopes to fix in the next legislative session a requirement that places like Storm Lake without wherewithal must have housing trust funds that can contribute to state-aided projects. Tyson got down to specific commitments about filling the margins to help housing development pencil out. Durham has reached out to TeamCAN, a community organizing arm of the Teamsters Union, to assist residents of mobile home parks. She also will talk with developers who might be interested in regional projects that can bring more critical mass, which is interesting.

So this seems like something more than another meeting where we declare that affordable housing is a priority.

Lines of communication have been opened. Specific ideas and plans have been suggested and affirmed, in public with accountability. Tyson and the Teamsters share a goal.

Durham has gone a long way toward wiping away the tarnish of scandal and dithering under nonsense rules. The expectation is that something will result, soon. Not next year. Now. We have talked the subject to death. We have an apparent opportunity to get something done. Seize it with urgent energy. Interest rates are not likely to get much lower.

Of tariffs and dim wits

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin left Monday for China, where he said he would be in the “final laps” of an exercise resulting in a trade deal. We have heard this before. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Sen. Chuck Grassley crowed in the Wall Street Journal that President Trump had better knock off with the tariffs on Canada and Mexico or his trade deal with our North American neighbors is dead. Grassley should know what his fealty to Trump earned him — the President has threatened to stiffen the tariffs unless Canada, Mexico and Congress snap to. As a direct result, Iowa farmers and tractor makers suffer from limited markets and higher steel costs than necessary. Good that Grassley has found his voice on free trade.

On China, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee appears to be cheering on Trump. He said he was initially skeptical. But China is so bad on so many fronts Grassley is among those hoping that a trade deal will somehow fundamentally change the Chinese or our economic dynamic with the giant nation. Why tariffs on the Mexicans are unproductive, but tariffs on the Chinese are productive doesn’t make sense to us. Tariffs are never productive when agreements are in place, as they were. The cost to Iowa will be legions of farmers who can’t take the beating in the soybean market any longer. Even if we can get an agreement with China (or Mexico or Canada) it will take years for markets to recover.

Trump’s damage to Iowa is inestimable. Grassley has been a witless tagalong who finally has figured out a thing or two — that tariffs restrain trade, which is bad for a trade-sensitive economy like Iowa’s. How long do we put up with such foolishness, mindless loyalty to a feckless President, and such extreme economic pain?