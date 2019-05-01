Master of tin whistle, flute

International performer and Community Ed Performing Arts Series guest Gary Arbuthnot impressed Storm Lakers last Friday with his virtuosic flute playing. The native of Ireland held a short flute clinic with Storm Lake High School students in the afternoon focusing on tone. His own tone has been described as “luscious, deep, rich, velvety, pure” honed under the direction of legendary flutist James Galway. Top: sophomore Dania Roque and freshman Gerardo Rodriguez participate in the clinic.

