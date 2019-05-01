Mason City duo takes home big check from walleye tourney

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
A pair from Mason City took home $3,050 in Saturday’s Gone Fish’n Walleye Battle fishing tournament with three fish with a combined weight of 6 lb. 3.1 oz.
This event was also a battle against the elements with snow, sleet, rain and fog descending from the skies. “Awful,” said organizer Josh Schwartz, about a tournament famous for bad weather.
