Lyle Points

Lyle E. Points, 71, of Alta, formerly of Donnelly, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A visitation was held on Thursday, April 25, with a prayer service at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. Burial will be at a later date.

Lyle Eugene Points was born on Sept.19, 1947 to Vernon E. and Florence M. (Stewardt) Points in Council, Idaho. He graduated from McCall-Donnelly High School in 1966, and then earned a bachelors degree in animal science in 1972 at University of Idaho. Lyle continued his education at the University of Idaho earning a master’s degree in range management in 1975.

Lyle was united in marriage to Anna Kathleen “Kathy” Points on April 4, 1970 in Moscow, Idaho. To this union two children were born, Kelli and Scott. They lived in Moscow, Idaho from 1970-1975, then Melville, Mont. from 1975-1977, Twin Falls, Idaho from 1977-2016 then moved to Alta in 2017.

Lyle worked at several jobs during his career as a ruminant nutritionist. He started at Fairview Angus Ranch in Melville, Mont.; then to Western Stockmen Supply in Twin Falls, Idaho; then at Allison Mills in Filer, Idaho; and retired from Points Ranch of Donnelly, Idaho as a manager. He ran Hap and Florence Points Memorial Sleigh Rides in Donnelly, Idaho from 1988-2017.

He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, Foreman of a Hot Shot Sawyer Crew at Payette National Forest and a board member of the Roseberry Irrigation District and the Valley Soil and Water Conservation District. He enjoyed spending time with family, photography, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. He was passionate about wildlife and loved working cattle, horses and horseback riding, driving teams of horses, reading about elk, and sleigh rides to view elk.

Lyle cherished spending time with his family, especially one-on-one time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching movies and home entertainment and trips to Yellowstone in the fall and winter.

Lyle is survived by his wife Kathy of Alta; daughter Kelli (Mike) Bartholomew of Alta; son Scott (Jessica) Points of Donnelly, Idaho; grandchildren: Kade Lindback of St. Anthony, N.D.; Jake Points of Donnelly, Idaho; Casey Points of Donnelly, Idaho; Kimber Bartholomew of Alta; sisters, Arlene Griffiths and Elaine Nelson, both of Boise, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents in 1988.

Lyle’s family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hap and Florence Points Memorial Sleigh Rides at PO Box 53, Donnelly, ID 83615.