Leokham Thabansouk

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Leokham Thabansouk, 41, of Storm Lake died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn.

Traditional Buddhist Rites will take place Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

