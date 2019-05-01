Leokham Thabansouk
Leokham Thabansouk, 41, of Storm Lake died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn.
Traditional Buddhist Rites will take place Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
