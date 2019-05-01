Larry Heschke at Fonda Arts Center

Make plans to spend Mother’s Day afternoon at the Fonda Arts Center. On Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., Larry Heschke will perform classic country music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. He will be signing songs from Johnny Cash, George Strait, Roger Miller, Glen Campbell, Randy Travis, Willie Nelson, Jim Reeves and other legendary country artists. All this happening at the Fonda Arts Center on the northwest corner of Fourth and Main Streets, where everyone is welcome to join for this afternoon of musical favorites.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.