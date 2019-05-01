Keith Block

Keith John Block, son of Wallace and Bertha Block was born Aug. 7, 1939 in George. He attended Storm Lake High School. On Aug. 21, 1960, Keith was united in marriage to Marlene Klocko in Pocahontas.

Keith began working as a machinist for Iowa Hydraulics in Pocahontas for eight years. He then moved to Watertown, Minn. where he worked for Steners Industries in Winsted, Minn. for 11 years. Keith rejoined Iowa Hydraulics for a few years and began delivering propane in Newell, Fonda, Red Oak and Ayrshire.

Keith enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering and doing bodywork with cars. He liked spending time working with taxidermy and using his shortwave radio. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

On Friday, April 26, Keith passed away at Ruthven Care Center.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Salena Siefken and her husband, Jeffrey of Lone Rock; Meloni Lindquist and her husband Kurt of Bristol, Wis.; Wallace Block of Ayrshire; and John Block of Emmetsburg; six grandchildren: Erika Siefken and fiancé Scott Higgins; Aaron Siefken and his wife Kellie; Mackenzie Siefken and fiancé Scott Kollash; Carrie Block; Bryce Block; and Ryan Goodburn; three great-grandchildren: Janelle Siefken, Isaiah Siefken and Jase Mitchell; two sisters: Charlyne Kruger and Barbara Rodriguez and her husband Ralph all of Windsor, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tracey Block.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 29, at Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.