James Miller

James A. Miller, 84, former Storm Laker passed away at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev. following a home explosion in Kingman, Ariz. He died Thursday, April 25 from massive burns and smoke inhalation. His son Paul is recovering at the same hospital.

Family in the area include: his daughter Vickie (David) Schrerer; his sister Florence Christensen; and sister-in-law Marjorie Miller.

No services are planned at this time.