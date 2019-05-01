James Miller
James A. Miller, 84, former Storm Laker passed away at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev. following a home explosion in Kingman, Ariz. He died Thursday, April 25 from massive burns and smoke inhalation. His son Paul is recovering at the same hospital.
Family in the area include: his daughter Vickie (David) Schrerer; his sister Florence Christensen; and sister-in-law Marjorie Miller.
No services are planned at this time.
