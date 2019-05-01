Inducted into SMHS National Honor Society

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School inducted four new members into the local National Honor Society Chapter. Perla Arreguin, Chase Hurd, Grace Murray and Sam Peters were all inducted before the all-school Mass at St. Mary’s Church. A reception was held after the Mass in the school library. The four joined current members Gabe Elsden, Jordan Jewett, Cole Keenan, Vivian Keenan, Lizzie Lenhart, Alondra Meléndez, Alex Merten, Kendall Snyder and Addie Young. Moderator was Susan Slagle Boyd.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.