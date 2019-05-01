Global warming did it

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

All prediction models show increasing heat tendencies, along with increased disruption to the “polar vortex” (from heat transfer from ocean water NOT covered with polar ice).

That means more and more severe “weather events” and increases in deluges when it does come.

I've said it before, we will likely see more weather, right when farmers are struggling to plant crops (right now, for instance) — then severe heat wave scorchers for crops that did get planted and established. On top of that, another wet harvest season...then repeat the cycle next year. Thank God they predict a “moderate” hurricane season this year.

But wait, the Atlantic circular flow pattern might just stop; freezing northern cities like New York in “The Day After Tomorrow” (an apocolyptic film).

Sure, some climate change deniers rightly chirp about how we are entering a so-called “solar minimum” where the sun is further away but “anthropogenic” (man-made) heating effects seem to be greatly overshadowing the other event, so don't expect that next “mini-ice-age” just yet, folks!

Time to wake up people and smell the roses... while we still have roses to smell.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake