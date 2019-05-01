Gaylen Winterhof

Gaylen H. Winterhof, 82, of Galva, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Galva. Burial was at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery of Galva. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein was in charge of the arrangements.

Gaylen H. Winterhof was born Feb. 10, 1937 to Herman and Alma (Lietz) Winterhof. He lived his entire life in the Galva area, graduating from Galva High School in 1954. After high school he joined the United States Army and served for two years.

Gaylen was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Boger on July 31, 1960. To this union two children were born. Patty passed away on Nov. 26, 1993. Gaylen married Judy (Else) Schulke on Feb. 2, 1996.

Gaylen had a passion for farming and appreciated hard work. He mowed his lawn every Friday whether it needed it or not. Gaylen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Galva where he was a chairman, elder and a longtime choir member.

He served on the Galva Union Elevator Board, Galva-Holstein School Board and Citizens 1st National Bank Board. Gaylen enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and going for coffee in town every morning with his lifelong friends.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott and wife Tonia; daughter, Krista and husband Jeff; five step-children: Kim, Jill, Mindy, George and Will; grandchildren: Kyle and wife Hallie Johnson; Jessica and husband Ethan Lindquist; Bailey Winterhof; and sister, Phyllis Hustedt.

Gaylen was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Patty; infant grandson, Tyler; and step-daughter Jodie.